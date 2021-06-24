RAYMOND INTRODUCES NEXT-GENERATION REAL-TIME LOCATION SYSTEM

GREENE, N.Y., June 24, 2021 — Raymond introduces the next-generation iWAREHOUSE® RTLS (iW.RTLS), a real-time location system. This operator assist technology is the newest addition to Raymond’s end-to-endless intralogistics solutions portfolio. iW.RTLS reinforces facility rules and supports proper lift truck operation by slowing a Raymond® lift truck down or bringing it to a controlled stop within a facility’s defined zones. iW.RTLS is a patented technology that uses ultrawideband (UWB) to determine positions of tags on lift trucks and pedestrian badges and is accurate to within approximately 3 feet, based on the tag’s relative position to the anchors in fixed locations around the warehouse.

Using geofencing and zoning capabilities, iW.RTLS helps keep lift trucks, operators and pedestrians in the right place at the right time. Zones can be created around pedestrian areas or busy intersections and will notify lift truck operators that they are in predetermined zones with objects of concern. Zones can also be created around facility environments, such as creating keep-in / keep-out zones to notify operators of height-restricted areas, freezer areas, very narrow aisles, and indoor and outdoor areas.

Working in conjunction with the iWAREHOUSE telematics solution, this technology equips facility managers with increased visibility across an entire operation. Benefits include the ability to identify high-traffic areas of congestion for enhanced route optimization, summarized zone violations to reinforce operator training, visualization of impacts, locations of locked out equipment, location of frequent idle time and the ability to reduce unproductive hours by increasing operating efficiency and accuracy.

“Raymond’s culture of innovation and continuous improvement encourages team members to solve inefficiencies and challenges in material handling processes,” said Erica Moyer, Product Manager, RTLS, ObjectSense and Pick2Pallet, The Raymond Corporation. “We listened to our customers talk about their operational challenges and designed iW.RTLS to offer an easier, more effective way to manage an operation’s fleet and personnel throughout a facility.”

Raymond’s initial version of RTLS launched in 2019, and has the capability to define zones, but it does not bring the lift truck to a stop. This version can be used with legacy Raymond models and other forklift brands.

To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

####

Raymond® and iWAREHOUSE are U.S. trademarks of The Raymond Corporation.

©2021 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.