Yale Introduces Cushion Tire Lift Truck with Factory Integrated Lithium-ion Power

GREENVILLE, N.C. (June 22, 2021) – Yale Materials Handling Corporation announces the launch of its new ERC050-060VGL series, a 5,000 to 6,000-pound capacity cushion tire lift truck designed to bring warehouse operations the benefits of factory integrated lithium-ion power, including improved productivity, ergonomics and zero emissions.

While operations have traditionally utilized a battery box replacement to convert counterbalanced lift truck battery power from lead-acid to lithium-ion, the ERC-VGL series is completely designed around a fully integrated, space-saving lithium-ion battery pack. The truck combines the company’s ¬operator-centric approach with the advantages of lithium-ion technology to maximize comfort, convenience and performance:

-Ergonomics – A spacious compartment with a lowered floorplate allows for more headroom and increased freedom to position feet comfortably, while the optional Air-Ride Suspension Seat helps create a smooth ride for the operator.

-No emissions – Zero emissions during operation and no off-gassing required during the charging process make it a strong choice for operations subject to FDA regulation and high hygiene standards like food, beverage and pharmaceuticals.

-Efficiency – No battery maintenance and fast charging times provide meaningful performance advantages.

“E-commerce, food and beverage facilities and other high-intensity warehouse operations rely on efficient operators and equipment to make today’s demanding throughput targets achievable,” says Brad Long, Brand Manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “From saving time spent on charging and battery maintenance, to equipping operators with the space to stay comfortable and productive all shift long, the ERC-VGL takes the productivity benefits of lithium-ion to a new level.”

Yale also offers a factory integrated lithium-ion option in the same 5,000 to 6,000-pound capacity range for its pneumatic model, the ERP-VLL, as well as a 15,500 to 19,000-pound capacity option, the ERP-VNL series.

About Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including Yale® Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale® trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.



Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,700 people world-wide.



YALE, and PEOPLE. PRODUCTS. PRODUCTIVITY. are trademarks, service marks or registered marks in the United States and certain other jurisdictions



