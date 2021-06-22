Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Modular and Customizable C6027 Complements Beckhoff’s Ultra-compact Industrial PC Series

Modular and Customizable C6027 Complements Beckhoff’s Ultra-compact Industrial PC Series
June 22, 2021
No Comments

The new C6027 ultra-compact Industrial PC (IPC) from Beckhoff is a fanless device that offers high computing power in a compact form factor with Intel® Core™ i U series processors. Compared to the C6025 IPC already on the market, this model adds a second circuit board level for customization with a variety of optional interfaces or an integrated 1-second UPS. Further variants are in preparation.

The C6027 IPC opens up numerous new application areas for a modular automation device with an additional circuit board level, including a selection of interfaces or function extensions. The current options are:

- 6 x Ethernet ports (RJ45)
- an integrated 1-second UPS to secure persistent data

In the initial variant, which features a total of nine Ethernet ports, the C6027 is ideally suited as an IoT or security gateway for connecting different machine and system modules. The IPC is Microsoft Azure™ Certified and AWS qualified for use in cloud-based platforms. In addition to this edge computing functionality, the C6027 also provides machine builders and end users with a powerful and extremely compact controller, measuring 82 x 127 x 69 mm. Supported by diverse, flexible mounting options, the device can fit in almost every control cabinet and machine concept.

The IPC’s energy-efficient Intel® Core™ i U processor – which consumes significantly less energy than the other processors in the C60xx series – and the advanced passive cooling design enable full heat dissipation via a heat sink on one side. Protected by an aluminum and zinc die-cast housing, the C6027 offers a feature set that includes the following:

- up to four CPU cores
- 4 GB DDR4 RAM (expandable to 8 GB)
- 40 GB M.2 SSD with 3D flash memory
- 1 x DisplayPort video connector
- 4 x USB 3.0 ports
- on-board Ethernet controller with 3 x 100/1000Base-T ports
- operating temperature range of 0 to 50 °C

https://www.beckhoff.com/en-us/products/ipc/pcs/c60xx-ultra-compact-industrial-pcs/c6027.html
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Technology
KEYWORDS Beckhoff Automation
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing