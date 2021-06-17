HVLS Fan and Air Cooler Combo - New ideas for ventilation and cooling.

Comparing with using only one of these products, it cost too much for an air cooler to use the ducting system but only gets spot cooling; HVLS fan can make air circulation but it’s not enough because in the hot season people need cooled air.

Fan and cooler combo realize a perfect solution for big space cooling and ventilation, no matter indoor or outdoor. The unique advantage of an air cooler is that it can drop air temperature with only 20% power consumption compared to traditional AC, but needs air ducting hang on the ceiling which impacts space utilization and image.

The unique advantage of HVLS is the high volume low-speed air movement ability. Each fan enables to cover more than 1000 square meters, but can’t get temperature drop; Fan & Cooler Combo take both advantages and can provide optimized ventilation and cooling environment for users.

PROFESSIONAL TECHNICAL TEAM

1. Fresh and cooled air is dispensed into every corner of the building, bringing a soft breeze in all directions.

2. Better environment for a High volume, low speed of air at low speed

3. No ducting in building, cost-saving, space utilized, neat, and easy to organize.

4. The system can be used together or independently: In the hot season, the fan & cooler combo system work the best; in the less hot season, the HVLS for ventilation or the air cooler for cooling purposes is optional.