Brown Machine Group Announces NAS® e-Wrap Series™ Vertical Wrapper

BEAVERTON, Michigan – Brown Machine Group (BMG) is pleased to announce the new NAS e-Wrap Series™ vertical wrapper, an automated wrapping system that increases throughput and efficiencies, while reducing material costs and manual labor. The e-Wrap Series™ wrappers are ideal for a wide array of e-commerce markets, including apparel; office equipment/supplies; tool and part suppliers; and publications; as well as the sampling industry; pharmaceuticals; and the fulfillment markets. The NAS e-Wrap Series™ offers up to seven times the productivity of manual wrapping systems.

With its small footprint and user-friendly controls, the e-Wrap Series™ offers simple plug and play functionality with easy installation and a patented low temperature sealing system which reduces maintenance and downtime. Using center folded roll stock to sleeve product into a bag, the e-Wrap Series™ automatically forms an envelope for product to be placed, seals it, and applies a shipping label. It can be used for sealing polyethylene, polyolefin, and poly mailing. The e-Wrap Series ™ features a unique auto bag length feature that saves significantly on material use and eliminates the need for pre-made bags.

The e-Wrap Series™ is adaptable to multiple warehouse management systems (WMS) and can be easily integrated into existing automated robotic conveyor systems. It also provides integrated printer and shipping labeling functions in one complete package.

Available in a variety of seal assembly configurations to make bags from 8-inches by 10-inches to 20-inches x 20-inches, the NAS e-Wrap Series™ vertical wrapper features an adjustable seal assembly opening of up to 12 inches. It is offered in both pneumatic and servo-driven operations.

Brown Machine Group application experts work with customers to tailor the e-Wrap Series™ for their specific needs with a range of options, including custom-designed in-feeds; custom designed discharge systems; Venturi scrap starter system; Print registration; Servo film feed; Easy open perforated bags; and more.

About Brown Machine Group

Brown Machine Group in Beaverton, MI, is a global leader in thermoforming technology and innovation with high-quality product lines manufactured by Brown Machine, Lyle Industries, Nalle Automation Systems, Freeman Company and aXatronics. It designs and manufactures a complete line of continuous and cut-sheet thermoforming equipment, tooling, automation, robotic systems and provides related services including retrofit upgrades, prototyping, process optimization and technical support. Its equipment has been “Made in the USA” since 1952 and it has thermoforming systems operating in over 65 countries worldwide in virtually every industry. Visit www.brownmachinegroup.com for more information.