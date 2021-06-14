ATA forms Climate and Clean Energy Advisory Committee

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is advancing its environmental goals with the forming of an advisory committee on climate and clean energy, the association said this month.

The Climate and Clean Energy Advisory Committee (CEAC) will help shape the association’s policies and actions on key environmental issues, ranging from fuel to vehicle development. The committee will focus on four areas initially, according to ATA: research and development opportunities; infrastructure resiliency; zero-emission vehicle fueling infrastructure; and environmental justice. It will also advise ATA on its broad-based advocacy platform, association officials said.

“Today, with even more attention being paid to issues impacting our climate and clean energy in Washington and in state capitals, we are creating an advisory committee to help guide our future direction and actions,” ATA President and CEO Chris Spear said in a statement announcing the forming of CEAC.

ATA said it has not yet named committee members or leadership.