Ossia Launches Cota Real Wireless Power Trailer Tracker System

Ossia Inc. (“Ossia”), the company that created Cota® Real Wireless Power™, today announced a collaboration with Sensata-Xirgo Technologies (“Sensata-Xirgo”), a company that builds innovative wireless IoT communication devices, that has led to the creation of a Cota-powered Trailer Tracking Yard Management Solution which is enabled by Ossia’s over the air charging technology. This first-of-a-kind innovation can save distribution centers millions per year by improving on real time logistics information, efficiency, and worker safety.

The companies teamed up to create a tracking solution that solves the problem of misplaced trailers at large distribution centers that serve major retailers and logistics company hubs. Distribution centers can be massive, occupying several square miles and receiving hundreds of trucks daily. Ensuring that the exact location of all dropped trailers and containers is always known is an ongoing challenge, with several potential points of failure. Finding lost trailers among hundreds of nearly identical trailers takes significant time and effort and poses a safety risk with a high level of manual human intervention to search for these trailers in the yard.

Wirelessly Powered Tracker Solution Helps Keep GPS Trackers Online

Trailer tracking devices are temporary trackers which require charging between uses. Distribution centers lack the onsite infrastructure to charge thousands of trackers in between uses. Xirgo’s Cota-powered asset trackers and charging stations address this issue with a GPS tracker that charges wirelessly inside a Xirgo Cota wireless charging enclosure. The tracker’s magnetic legs hold it in place for easy deployment on incoming trailers, and trackers from outgoing trailers are placed back in the charging station for recharging.

Depending on the variant of GPS tracker selected, the battery can last for several weeks while stationary in the yard. Each tracker is equipped with an accelerometer to ‘wake’ the unit on motion. For trailers that are continually moving, the trackers can be set to ping up to every 30 minutes for ‘real-time’ accuracy. Batteries drain faster with additional pings, which is why Ossia and Xirgo teamed up to create this solution for an easy-to-recharge tracker.

The Cota-enabled asset trackers and charging stations also save time and eliminate risks associated with traditional trailer tracking methods, which require associates to spend many hours on foot in the yard looking around for lost trailers and re-parking them. In addition, wireless charging of hundreds of devices simultaneously eliminates the need and inherent risk of extension cords, cables, and charging stations scattered throughout facilities

Live Pilot Accurately Located Trailers 100% of Time, Saving Thousands of Hours in Labor Costs

In a pilot program at a busy distribution center serving a leading global retailer, Xirgo’s Cota-powered asset trackers and charging stations demonstrated the potential to save at least 1,400 hours per year in labor costs (determined per distribution center) by accurately locating trailers 100% of the time. Additionally, depending on the size of the distribution center, the solution can potentially save hundreds of thousands of dollars per distribution center per year by ensuring incoming trailers receive the correct trailer location at entry and eliminating the need to re-park and unhitch trailers that were connected in error.

“We’re excited to work with an innovator like Xirgo to bring Cota Real Wireless Power to market in this excellent use case, which is also a great proof point for other wirelessly powered asset tracking applications,” said Ossia CEO Doug Stovall. “Retailers and logistics operations can potentially save millions per year while keeping workers safer and more productive. That demonstrates the value of wireless power.”

“Ossia’s Cota technology is FCC approved for commercial use and is the best-in-class wireless power solution, so we are pleased to partner with the company to deliver the Cota-enabled asset tracker and charging station solution to the logistics sector,” said Shawn Aleman, Vice President and General Manager at Sensata-Xirgo. “This solution will transform distribution center asset tracking.”

To find out more about Ossia, please visit www.ossia.com. Learn more about Sensata-Xirgo at www.xirgo.com.



About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia’s flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia’s Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

About Sensata-Xirgo

Sensata-Xirgo Technologies is a leading provider of innovative, full-featured, application-specific wireless IoT communication devices. An expansive product line facilitates best-in-class solutions for numerous markets and verticals. With comprehensive in-house engineering capabilities in all key development disciplines, Sensata-Xirgo consistently delivers compelling solutions to companies in search of ways to become more competitive, improve operational efficiencies, and unlock new revenue streams. In conjunction with our partners, Sensata-Xirgo has provided world-class solutions in the realm of telematics, fleet management, heavy equipment, asset tracking, usage-based driving, high-risk vehicle finance, cold chain, and rental applications. For more information about Sensata-Xirgo, visit the website: https://xirgo.com/