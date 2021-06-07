3G's Pacejet Transportation Planning Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Status

3Gtms, a global provider of cloud-based transportation management software (TMS) and multi-carrier shipping solutions, today announced that Pacejet Transportation Planning has achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations make their shipping operations more efficient and cost-effective by evaluating consolidation opportunities.

"We are excited to help NetSuite customers further increase the efficiency of their supply chains,” said Ron Lee, CTO, Pacejet a division of 3Gtms. “The Pacejet Transportation Planning SuiteApp will dramatically reduce costs and improve operations for our joint customers.”

With the Pacejet Transportation Planning SuiteApp, customers can now focus on fewer shipments by automatically combining orders with similar ship-to locations, delivery windows and weights. The SuiteApp will also assign the optimal transportation mode and carrier for each shipment via a combined network of parcel, less-than-truckload, and 3PL service providers, helping customers save on costs.

“Managing shipping logistics can be a very costly and inefficient process,” said Guido Haarmans, vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. “This new SuiteApp extends our robust supply chain features and can help NetSuite customers get their products in the hands of customers quickly and cost-effectively.”

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about the integrated solution, please visit www.suiteapp.com.