Freight fleets continued clean vehicle rollouts despite pandemic, report shows

Despite the stresses of the Covid pandemic on logistics operations worldwide, freight fleet operators have continued to pursue their targets of implementing new clean vehicle technologies to improve both environmental and business benefits, a new report says.
The analysis comes from California-based clean technology consulting firm Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), which recently updated its annual State of Sustainable Fleets report with a 2021 Market and Trends Brief. The report was produced with support from the report's title sponsors Daimler Trucks North America, Penske Transportation Solutions, and Shell Oil Company, and supporting sponsors Cummins, Inc., DTE Energy, and Geotab.
“Even in an extreme outlier year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the growth of clean technologies continued to rapidly accelerate, with an increase in fleet orders and deliveries for natural gas and battery-electric vehicles as well as for lower carbon renewable fuels,” the brief says.
More specifically, fleet operators are now applying a mixture of clean technologies with incumbent fuel and efficiency measures, enabling them to realize immediate emission reductions while satisfying sustainability goals both from their own corporate commitments and consumer demands, the report said.
According to the report, companies are following five strategies in pursuit of those goals:
Finally, the report concluded that the clean vehicle growth trend is also on track to continue into the future, with 83% of surveyed early adopter fleets indicating they plan to increase their use of such technologies in the next five years. The survey also showed that many clean vehicle technologies and fuels are providing both economic and environmental sustainability benefits when each fuel and technology is best matched to the right application and duty cycle.
