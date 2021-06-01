Tecsys Launches ‘The Great Supply Chain Podcast’ Featuring Key Insights from Industry Leaders

Tecsys Inc., an industry-leading supply chain management and omnichannel commerce software company, is pleased to announce the launch of ‘The Great Supply Chain Podcast’ on June 1, 2021. Hosts by Adam Polka and Bill Denbigh will interview experts across the supply chain industry to provide key insights and help supply chain leaders drive change in their organizations.

Listen here: https://www.tecsys.com/the-great-supply-chain-podcast/

The first episode is available now. It features retail industry authority Guy Courtin discussing the evolving customer expectations that are driving brands and retailers to think differently about supply chain. Subsequent episodes will explore the emerging role of applied artificial intelligence, sustainability in the healthcare and distribution supply chain, and service consolidation, each featuring experts in their respective fields. New episodes will be released on the first of every month.

“Our goal is to really capture a cross-section of leaders and mavericks, skeptics and scholars,” says Adam Polka, director of Public Relations at Tecsys and co-host of The Great Supply Chain Podcast. “Our conversation will deep dive to understand what makes them tick, how they’re pushing the boundaries of the industry, challenging business norms, and reimagining the supply chain to equip their organizations for greatness.”

Podcast co-host Bill Denbigh, senior director of Product Marketing at Tecsys, adds: “We’re taking on some pretty lofty subjects, but we want to make sure that we’re grounding those conversations in practical takeaways. If we can equip our industry colleagues with new perspectives that help them take a small action or step to improve their supply chain operations, we’re all moving in the right direction.”

