FourKites launches generative AI product to uncover insights from supply chain data pools

Supply chain visibility provider FourKites has launched a generative artificial intelligence (AI) solution that it says can help companies respond to supply chain disruptions, the firm said.

The Chicago-based tech firm said its “Fin AI” product offers a natural language interface that helps customers surface buried insights; identify opportunities for optimization; and automate time-consuming tasks, such as assessing the impact of events across a shipment network.

Fin AI’s natural language interface, built on top of a large language model (LLM), surfaces insights from across FourKites’ data network, empowering users to:

• assess the impact of disruptive events on their supply chain, so they can quickly isolate impacted shipments and take action.

• quickly diagnose why a shipment isn't tracking and bring it online to increase visibility throughout their network.

• obtain product guidance across the FourKites' product suite and distill the most relevant insights in just a few sentences.

And over time, Fin AI will also help customers discover opportunities for optimization across labor, transportation, and inventory. FourKites says that will happen by using the AI tool to analyze its repository of supply chain data, which tracks more than 3 million shipments per day across the world, encompassing more than 6,000 data points per shipment, over 18 million estimated times of arrival (ETAs) per day, and more than 62 billion miles tracked per year.



