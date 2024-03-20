LogiPharma Launches Annual Playbook Featuring Big Pharma Data and Insights

Artificial Intelligence (AI), agility and sustainability are key issues facing the life sciences supply chain, according to LogiPharma’s highly anticipated annual Playbook. Now available for download, the Playbook provides invaluable data and insights and showcases the top trends, challenges and industry-leading solutions to help keep ahead of the curve.

Launched just ahead of LogiPharma 2024, taking place in April in Lyon, France, the new report also unveils research findings from a recent survey conducted by LogiPharma.

Drawing responses from 150 Heads of Supply Chain and Senior Executives across the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors, the Playbook presents a comprehensive industry analysis.

It also features expert commentary and data insights from esteemed partners such as Kinaxis, One Network Enterprises, Tive, YuanTing Cold Chain and members of the LogiPharma community.

Key findings from the survey reveal a pressing need for adaptable planning processes, with 57 per cent of supply chain leaders prioritising enhancements in supply chain capabilities.

Additionally, the trend of AI continues to gain momentum, with industry leaders focusing on using this technology to enhance supply chain planning (74 per cent) and bolster risk management (55 per cent).

Arie Moruanx, Senior Director Strategy & Digital Transformation at Johnson & Johnson commented: “AI is such a big topic and is opening brand new possibilities for the industry.

“In addition to the top areas listed above, I want to point out the opportunities to use AI to clean data and use innovative data management solutions to fast-track code set-up. The effects will be undeniably positive on the launch time for new products.”

LogiPharma will be further exploring the impact of AI in a dedicated AI report due later this year.

The Playbook also explores how to address challenges, including strategies for balancing risk and fortifying resilience against disruptions, alongside harnessing the transformative power of data analytics.

Notably, a significant number of industry leaders stated that they are committed to fostering a positive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact and implementing sustainable initiatives over the next 3-5 years. This underscores a collective industry drive towards mastering internal processes while maintaining an optimistic outlook for the future.

LogiPharma Conference Director, Will Robinson said: “The insights shared in this Playbook will help organisations and their partners to draw a road map for the year ahead – which is why it is incredibly important for industry leaders to have these platforms to share industry expertise and predictions.

“With the launch of the Playbook, we anticipate plenty of engaging dialogues at the upcoming LogiPharma event, which will offer opportunities for networking and strategic discussions to further drive innovation and collaboration within the pharmaceutical and supply chain sectors."