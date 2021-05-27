Mojix Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program

Los Angeles, May 27, 2021 – Mojix, a global leader in item-level intelligence solutions for the manufacturing, supply chain and retail markets, is pleased to announce participation in Zebra’s PartnerConnect program as a Premier Independent Software Vendor (ISV). Zebra is an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge. Through PartnerConnect, Mojix will offer the ytem™ platform, a SaaS-based software solution that provides real-time visibility across entire product lifecycles, from raw materials to the consumer.

Mojix selected Zebra for its broad portfolio of solutions that provide customers with the tools they need to drive efficiency. Zebra’s PartnerConnect program gives Mojix the support it needs for its customers.

“Working with Zebra allows us to demonstrate our expertise in traceability and the breadth of our capabilities in the wide range of markets Zebra has been nurturing for years,” says Estelle Huynh, Chief Business Operations Officer at Mojix. “By coupling Zebra’s industry-leading products with our innovative software applications and ytem™ platform, we’re helping customers make business-critical decisions to perform their best, whether from a financial, regulatory, or sustainability perspective.”

Joining the PartnerConnect program allows Mojix to engage with customers on a more strategic level, providing a wider range of solutions that deliver performance and value. With a global partner ecosystem, Mojix customers around the world are taking full advantage of Zebra offerings to sharpen their performance edge. The PartnerConnect program is designed to evolve the best of Zebra’s award-winning inclusive channel ecosystem, addressing the needs of distributors, Independent Software Vendors (ISV) and resellers, providing opportunities for growth and meeting customer and market demands.

By participating in PartnerConnect, Mojix gains access to Zebra’s innovative portfolio of technology solutions, along with comprehensive training, extensive marketing, sales and technical benefits. Zebra’s PartnerConnect program is a global network that provides Mojix access to industry-leading solutions, training and tools that aim to differentiate, offer opportunities for collaboration and help improve customer satisfaction.

About Mojix

Mojix is a global leader in item-level intelligence solutions for Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Retail. The firm is leading the way in item-level traceability solutions utilizing its high security, globally scalable cloud-hosted SaaS platform. Founded in 2004, the company has deep domain expertise in serialization technologies such as RFID, NFC, and print based marking systems. Mojix builds business intelligence from event-triggered actions tracking billions of unique identities, following item lifecycles from source to shelf. Companies can leverage the seamlessly integrated data to increase their sales and operational efficiency, reduce major risks and enhance their customer experience. With offices across the US, Latin America and Europe, Mojix is now a recognized expert in end-to-end, item-level track and trace, product authentication and automated inventory management.