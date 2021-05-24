CMA CGM Marco Polo arrives in Virginia

The 1,300-foot long container ship Marco Polo made the third stop on a five-stop tour of the U.S. East Coast Sunday, arriving at Virginia International Gateway, port officials said. The vessel is owned by French shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM.

At 16,022 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the ship is the largest ever to call on the U.S. East Coast. In Virginia, the new record eclipses the mark set last month by a container vessel that has the capacity to handle 15,072 TEUs, officials said. The ship made its first stop in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on May 17 and arrived at the Port of New York and New Jersey on May 20. It is part of CMA CGM’s Columbus JAX service, traveling from South Asia to the Atlantic Seaboard.

Marco Polo is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Savannah Wednesday and the Port of Charleston Friday.