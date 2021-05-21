TEKLYNX International Launches 2021 Barcode Labeling Software Solutions Built for Better Connections

MILWAUKEE, WI (May 18, 2021) - TEKLYNX International, the global leader in barcode and RFID labeling software solutions, announced its 2021 launch of barcode label design solutions LABEL MATRIX, LABELVIEW, and CODESOFT. Featuring a wide array of end user enhancements, the TEKLYNX 2021 solutions are built for better connections throughout the supply chain, helping manufacturers of all sizes improve labeling efficiency, accuracy, and automation.

Supply chain connectivity among people, systems, and businesses has never been more crucial. The TEKLYNX 2021 barcode labeling software solutions are designed to help manufacturers stay connected and meet labeling objectives in 2021 and beyond.

The TEKLYNX 2021 barcode label design solutions include exciting new features that will support manufacturers in their digital transformations and help them barcode better:

- Enable Cloud Data Sources with Microsoft OneDrive or Google Drive data sources for easier connections between data and label templates

- Print labels easily from Windows tablets with Touch2Print

- Connect the counter function to an external data source for advanced serialization on labels with Variable Counter Functions

- Integration with artwork management systems with Binary Large Object (BLOB) feature, allowing updated artwork to automatically populate on the label and eliminating the need to save images in multiple locations

- Create a better user experience and label printing workflow that reduces the number of labeling errors with Form Editor enhancements

“Barcodes have remained an integral aspect of supply chains across industries,” states TEKLYNX International President Thierry Mauger. “The TEKLYNX 2021 barcode labeling solutions are designed to help companies of all sizes barcode better, with enhanced connections between systems, between people, between organizations, and throughout the entire global supply chain.”

TEKLYNX is the only barcode labeling solution provider to offer licensing for unlimited printers and subscription-based licensing – allowing companies to start using TEKLYNX for a low cost of entry – while offering a portfolio of tiered solutions that are designed to grow with companies over time.

Learn more about the TEKLYNX 2021 barcode label design solutions at teklynx.com.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.