Salsify Acquires Alkemics

Salsify’s Commerce Experience Management platform (CommerceXM) helps brands win on the digital shelf and Alkemics Supplier Experience Management platform helps retailers engage with suppliers at every stage of their commercial relationship.

The combined solution will power open collaboration and content exchange between suppliers and retailers, resulting in superior product experiences everywhere consumers shop.

Consumers are now in charge of when, where, and how they shop. When brands and retailers deliver an accurate, consistent, and persuasive product experience wherever consumers engage, they will reward retailers and brands for that experience. However, the legacy processes and technologies that were built for the pre-digital shelf era prevent efficient and continuous collaboration among suppliers and retailers. Additionally, for decades various rent-charging, legacy intermediaries have erected forced paywalls that require a supplier to submit product data through them to retailers. This reality drives extra cost and time into a process that should be free and fast.

With this acquisition, Salsify furthers its position as the only global CommerceXM platform featuring both the ability to truly support customers worldwide and the largest product and engineering team. The fastest-growing company in the space, Salsify will cross $100M ARR by mid-2021, have about 600 employees, and have offices in Boston, Lisbon, and Paris.