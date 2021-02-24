Iptor acquires The Mesa Group

23rd February 2021. Stockholm, Sweden. Iptor, a leader in distribution and supply chain management, planning and logistics software and services, today announces it has acquired The Mesa Group, a long-standing Iptor Gold Partner.

Following Iptor’s new ownership announcement in 2020, in which Bregal Unternehmerkapital, Jayne Archbold (CEO) and Christopher Catterfeld (CMO) took ownership of the business, the acquisition builds towards the “Iptor 22 Strategic Growth Plan” objectives and is the first phase of increasing its US footprint. Additionally, the acquisition is a significant step towards building a leading position in the Pharma distribution sector in the US, as well as strengthening its overall position in Distribution and Publishing.

The Mesa Group has a history of successful Iptor solution installations, contributing to Iptor’s new business growth in the US. This overall growth momentum has been underlined by an achieved growth in subscription revenues of over 60% in 2020 despite difficult COVID-19-impacted market environments. Additionally, following the soft launch of the new multitenancy solution ‘Iptor 1 Pharma’ the acquisition adds an experienced team of Pharma ERP experts to the Iptor US organization.

Christopher Catterfeld, Iptor Managing Partner, comments, “We are delighted to welcome Mesa to Iptor. Whilst COVID-19 has caused a slight delay in our growth plan execution following the Iptor acquisition last year, it is now full speed ahead. We continue to look for further acquisitions in the US to strengthen and expand our footprint in this sector and to deliver our ambition to become the leading option for small and medium sized Pharma distributors in the US.”

Jim Smith, (CEO, The Mesa Group), said, "We are excited to be joining forces with Iptor, in what is a natural fit and continuation of our over 20 year working relationship . We are thrilled about the growth opportunities 2021 will bring and look forward to working with current and future customers."

About Iptor

Iptor is a global leader in enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, planning and logistics software and services. Iptor helps distribution-focused organizations solve their most complex order management and fulfilment challenges within fast-moving, multi-channel and global supply chains, turning them into growth opportunities.

Serving 1,250 customers with 4,000 installations in more than 40 countries, Iptor provides fully integrated enterprise solutions, with highly adaptable and robust software backed by world-class support from distribution and supply chain experts. With its micro-services orientated cloud platforms and the use of smart technologies, Iptor offers compelling value to customers across the Technical Wholesale, Pharma and Publishing sectors. For more information, visit: www.iptor.com.

About Mesa Group

Since our founding in 1995, The Mesa Group has been dedicated to providing tailored solutions for critical business and information technology challenges within the distribution, light manufacturing, and retail industries. Our dedicated staff of business and technology consultants each has the skills and industry-specific experience to quickly augment the strengths of your organization and aid you in achieving your business and IT objectives. We believe that our continued growth and success is totally dependent on helping our clients succeed.