Scan Global Logistics brings TransGroup under its brand umbrella

Danish freight forwarder continues global expansion under private equity ownership.

May 17, 2021
DC Velocity Staff
The Seattle-based freight forwarder TransGroup Global Logistics is dropping its name and rebranding under the title of its longtime partner, the Danish freight forwarder Scan Global Logistics (SGL), the companies said today.

Planned since 2020, the brand transition “is a natural step towards a stronger global presence and will provide customers access to an extensive logistics network,” SGL said.

The move is the latest step in SGL’s growing profile, since the company bought transportation giant Werner Enterprises Inc.’s freight forwarding arm in January for an undisclosed sum. Since itself being acquired in 2016 by the private equity firm AEA Investors, SGL has also bought the Spanish logistics service provider Grupo Contenosa, the Danish logistics firm PostNord’s Swedish Air & Ocean activities, and the Australian company Pioneer International Logistics (PIL).

TransGroup operates over 40 locations in North America and over 120 locations globally under the SGL umbrella. The company says it provides supply chain visibility and management, from shipment initiation and tracking to integrated reporting and web-based transportation and warehouse management systems.
