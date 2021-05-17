Scan Global Logistics brings TransGroup under its brand umbrella

The Seattle-based freight forwarder TransGroup Global Logistics is dropping its name and rebranding under the title of its longtime partner, the Danish freight forwarder Scan Global Logistics (SGL), the companies said today.
Planned since 2020, the brand transition “is a natural step towards a stronger global presence and will provide customers access to an extensive logistics network,” SGL said.
TransGroup operates over 40 locations in North America and over 120 locations globally under the SGL umbrella. The company says it provides supply chain visibility and management, from shipment initiation and tracking to integrated reporting and web-based transportation and warehouse management systems.