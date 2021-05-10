DB Schenker Launches Enhanced Last-Mile Logistics & Ship Services in Panama

Miami, May 10th, 2021 – Worldwide global logistics provider DB Schenker is now providing last-mile services and supplying ships with needed parts and services as they make their way through the Panama Canal.

DB Schenker is delivering directly to the ships (both berthed and at anchor) all needed supplies, spare parts, provisions, and other goods. From its facilities in Panama City and Colon, DB Schenker is offering full-service logistics organizations with direct access to critical logistic arteries, including the Panama Canal, the pacific port cluster, and airports. The company works 24/7/365, including all holidays.

“DB Schenker has its own marine supply network throughout the world, but Panamanian logistics are complex,” said Carlos Villegas, DB Schenker Business Development Manager. “There’s so much opportunity because of the Panama Canal so we are now marrying our global experience with our local and regional expertise.”

DB Schenker is able to supply all of the major container ship carriers that are passing through Panama with parts, provisions, engines, or “anything that keeps their vessel running while they pass through the Panama Canal,” said Villegas. DB Schenker obtain the goods, import them to Panama, and then manage the last-mile logistics.

“It’s all handled via a single control tower,” said Villegas, who sees much opportunity ahead to help carriers more efficiently obtain supplies, parts, and equipment for ships that are traversing the Panama Canal. With the markets reopening and restrictions easing, the container market is extremely busy right now. By providing both dockside and at-sea logistics to ships, DB Schenker is fulfilling a real need in the maritime space.

“All container ships, bunker ships, cruise ships, ferries, and other vessels need spare parts to keep their vessels running,” said Villegas. “If the ship isn’t running, it's not delivering freight to its destination.”

About DB Schenker Americas

DB Schenker is one of the largest Integrated Logistics Service Providers in the Americas with more than 10,000 employees in 123 locations providing over 27 million sq. ft. of distribution operations to its clients. DB Schenker’s Americas presence includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, United States, and Venezuela. DB Schenker offers land transport and air and ocean freight, as well as comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management services from a single source. With integrated partners across the Americas, DB Schenker provides the best combination of intimate local practices knowledge and global capabilities.