Jasci Software buys AMR vendor NextShift Robotics

Supply chain technology provider Jasci Software has acquired the autonomous mobile robot (AMR) vendor NextShift Robotics in a bid to help businesses manage the massive growth of e-commerce in an era of warehouse labor shortages, the firm said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lowell, Massachusetts-based NextShift will rebrand as Jasci Robotics, and focus on the markets of warehousing and logistics. NextShift CEO and co-founder Mary Ellen Sparrow will join that new company as co-founder.

According to Elmsford, New York-based Jasci, the move will combine its warehouse management system (WMS) software with NextShift’s AMRs, allowing customers to combine software and robotics solutions without complex integration processes.

"We are innovating the logistics industry by addressing labor shortages, staff turnover, fulfillment speed, inventory accuracy and even pandemic viruses. The ability to smartly orchestrate people, robotics, and material handling automation in real-time from a single platform eliminates silos of complicated technology that were previously needed," Jasci CEO & Co-Founder Craig Wilensky said in a release.

NextShift says its robotic operating system uses LIDAR and camera sensors to sense and learn a warehouse environment in real-time, combining pinpoint accuracy with a mapping and traffic management system.