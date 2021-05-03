PULSE Welcomes New Employee

PULSE Integration is proud to announce and welcome Dillon Hester to the company as a Resident Maintenance Technician focused on the maintenance of technology applications. Dillon joins the PULSE Integration family with extensive experience in material handling, mechanical, and electrical installation.

Dillon most recently served as a Power Distribution Engineer for ABB where he was responsible for the repair and building of switchgear, transformers, and breakers in new and existing installations. Dillon has also held relevant positions to include Equipment Service Associate for BMW, Maintenance Manager for A.L. Industries, Service Supervisor for Andritz Kusters, Maintenance Technician for AFCO, and Foreman for Harris Concrete.



Dillon holds an Associate Degree in Applied Science from Tri-County Technical College majoring in Electronics Technology. PULSE Integration proudly welcomes Dillon to the team as an integral asset for future endeavors.