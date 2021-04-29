Ruan Partners with Mastery Logistics to Enhance TMS Platform and Redefine Supply Chain Software

Des Moines, IA – Ruan Transportation Management Systems, Inc., an industry leading logistics provider specializing in Dedicated Contract Transportation, Managed Transportation, Value-added Warehousing, and Brokerage Support Services, announced today a partnership with Mastery Logistics Systems, Inc., to leverage its software as part of Ruan’s transportation management system (TMS) platform, RTMS2.0.

Mastery’s MasterMindTM is the first cloud-based SaaS TMS for shippers, brokers, and carriers to support all business units and operations in one place for ultimate visibility, control, and efficiency. Mastery’s founder Jeff Silver has been a pioneer in supply chain technology for decades and has assembled the top talent in the industry to develop software that embraces and manages the complexities of transportation and logistics.

“In all that we do, Ruan acts as an aligned and integrated partner to our customers, who look to us to provide the information, visibility, and automation to most efficiently move goods and materials through their supply chains,” said Benjamin McLean, Ruan’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our investment in and partnership with Mastery will allow even greater levels of innovation, collaboration, and connectivity with our customers and carrier partners.”

“Adding MasterMind to our TMS offering will bring significant enhancements to our valued customers and team members,” said Ruan’s Chief Commercial Officer Marty Wadle. “This technology will improve the productivity and flexibility of our platform, which provides a unified solution to our customers across all of our services.”

In addition to utilizing MasterMind software in our operations, Ruan is investing in Mastery. Ruan will provide capital and expertise as Mastery continues to make advancements in its technology service offering.

“We are super excited to have Ruan coming on board as our next strategic customer. As we continue to implement our current brokerage capabilities, we have begun to develop what will be the most highly automated, loveable, and smartest platform for dedicated contract carriage ever created. The Ruan team brings industry-leading depth and breadth of experience and capability that will help accelerate our development while we help them automate and optimize their business,” said Mastery CEO Jeff Silver.

Ruan will begin to implement MasterMind in its Brokerage Support Services operations in the third quarter of 2021. Thereafter, Ruan will work with MasterMind to develop and expand TMS capabilities.

“We have continued to upgrade and invest in the comprehensive functionality of our operating platform to deliver additional value to our customers and Ruan team members. Given market trends and customer needs, we have focused on strengthening the capabilities of our brokerage software,” Ruan President Dan Van Alstine said. “The Mastery team is uniquely positioned and fully committed to providing solutions that match the evolving needs of the logistics and transportation industry. We’re excited to be a part of that development, and we look forward to the enhanced capabilities and efficiencies it will enable.”

About Ruan

Founded in 1932, Ruan is a family-owned transportation management company, providing Dedicated Contract Transportation, Managed Transportation, Value-added Warehousing, and Brokerage Support Services to customers across the country. With 89 years of transportation management experience, Ruan is one of the top 10 privately-owned transportation service companies in the country.

For more information about Ruan, visit www.ruan.com.

About Mastery

Chicago-based Mastery Logistics Systems, Inc., launched in 2019. Mastery was founded by Jeff Silver, whose technology systems and teams have powered some of the largest logistics companies in North America for over four decades. MasterMindTM is a comprehensive cloud-based SaaS transportation management system (TMS) built from the ground up by a team of 300 engineers, designers, and programmers, to help large shippers, carriers and logistics service providers manage complex transportation needs in an efficient, cohesive, and intelligent way.

To learn more about Mastery, visit Mastery.net.

