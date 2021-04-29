DHL Express opens 100% off-the-grid retail store

Shipping and logistics services provider DHL Express has opened a solar-powered retail outlet in California, expanding its sustainable business network, the company said Wednesday.

The mobile pop-up store in Chino Hills, Calif., is DHL’s first such offering in the state, with more planned, the company said. The 100%, off-the-grid retail location provides point-of-sale shipping options for DHL customers.

“The opening of this new store provides greater accessibility and more convenient ways for customers to ship internationally from Chino Hills and the surrounding communities. By making this store reliant on renewable solar panel technology, we are reinforcing our commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of our operations,” Chet Paul, senior vice president of commercial for DHL Express U.S., said in a statement. “These mobile units are part of our U.S. plan to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers while taking into account the pandemic-related surge in e-commerce sales and increased demand for international shipping services.”

The store runs on a solar-powered system with backup batteries charged at DHL’s local service center. It rests atop a patented hydraulic-lift platform that lowers nearly flush to the ground so customers can easily access the unit either via a window or by entering the store, the company said. The mobile unit reduces energy consumption and contributes to the company’s broader sustainability efforts, officials said.

“DHL’s increasing shift toward renewable or ‘green’ energy sources is propelling electric mobility and facility solutions for logistics, helping the industry go green and providing neighborhood-friendly solutions in cities and logistics operations,” according to the company.

DHL worked with mobile shop designer and builder Flexetail to develop the solution.