DHL Express Expands Retail Presence in the Houston Area

PLANTATION, FL, June 17, 2024: DHL, the world’s leading provider of international express shipping services, has recently expanded its vast network of U.S. retail locations with a new company owned and operated retail shipping store in Bellaire, Texas. The exclusively DHL-branded retail store is the company’s first ServicePoint in Bellaire and is one of five ServicePoints offering convenient access to its industry-leading shipping services throughout the Houston area.



As the Houston metro area continues to experience rapid international population and business growth, this retail location will cater to increasing B2C and B2B shipping demands. This includes a sizable immigrant community from Mexico, Nigeria, India, China and Honduras, who rely on international shipping to stay connected with their native countries.



“The fourth-largest city in the United States, Houston is a thriving city known for its diverse culture, booming economy, and international trade and commerce,” said Aaron Gallagher, SVP Commercial for DHL Express U.S. “This makes Bellaire, a suburb of Houston, the ideal market for the next DHL-owned retail location, where we can provide local customers with more accessible options and accommodate their growing international shipping needs.”

The new ServicePoint, conveniently located at 5103 Cedar St. in Bellaire, features time- or day-definite international and domestic U.S. shipping services for both account and non-account holders. From packing to preparing paperwork, DHL’s Certified International Specialists make it easy to import into the U.S., export to over 220 countries and territories – or ship to almost anywhere within the U.S. Customers can also track shipments and manage delivery options with DHL On Demand Delivery, all through DHL’s mobile app.

The new facility also offers both staffed-assistance and self-service kiosk, as well as supplies such as bubble wrap, packing tape and DHL-branded boxes for an enhanced customer retail experience.



In addition to new company-owned stores, more than 3,500 independently owned DHL ServicePoint Partner stores also operate in the U.S. market. They offer DHL Express international shipping services, global knowledge and expert advice to help businesses reach the international marketplace.



DHL – The logistics company for the world



DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.



DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81.8 billion euros in 2023. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.