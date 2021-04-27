Russelectric Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution Seamlessly Integrates Energy Assets

Hingham, MA – Russelectric, A Siemens Business, announces its Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution, adding value to a facility’s infrastructure through power quality, resiliency, cost reduction, carbon minimization and grid market transaction participation. At the core of the Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution, Russelectric’s transfer switches, switchgear, and power controllers provide hardware, data, and control integration of a facility’s onsite demand and generation assets. This integrated hardware and software solution optimizes loads and generation sources. In doing so, it delivers all the benefits from a wide range of distributed energy resource (DER) technologies.

To successfully deploy an Advanced Microgrid requires a complete physical and software solution that controls a facility’s power supply assets – connecting, controlling, and optimizing loads and generation sources to achieve each customer’s unique mix of benefits. Russelectric’s Advanced Microgrid Controls is a modular, scalable, seamless hardware and software solution to connect, control, and optimize facility generation assets and loads.

“Siemens takes a holistic approach to microgrids, ensuring we can meet customers’ evolving needs,” says Jason Martin, Head of Russelectric, A Siemens Business. “This includes providing individual components for microgrids, such as switchgear, more integrated solutions such as the Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution which is a packaged solution of switchgear plus microgrid controller, or even delivering a turnkey microgrid that can be provided at no upfront cost to the customer via an Energy as a Service agreement. This portfolio of offerings enables Siemens to be a one stop shop for microgrid needs, no matter the partner or project.”

Ideal for use in healthcare, data centers, and other critical sectors, the Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution improves business continuity during grid outages while reducing energy costs and carbon footprint. In addition, it improves facility power quality, benefiting internal equipment and reducing utility power quality charges. This is accomplished via dynamic islanding capabilities, fast and reliable decoupling, automatic black start of backup generators, seamless grid resynchronization, and more.

Russelectric has more than 50 years of experience delivering successful microgrid control installations. The company will work with project teams across the project life cycle to help deliver a successful solution from engineering and design assistance, project management, manufacturing, testing, installation and commissioning to 24-hour factory field service, supported by an industry-leading 2-year complete warranty. For more information, visit www.russelectric.com/.