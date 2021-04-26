Pfannenberg Datawind Filterfans® Cool in IT Environments without Sacrificing Valuable Rack Space

Lancaster, NY – Pfannenberg, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of thermal management technologies, announces that its new Datawind Filterfan® is ideal for space restricted installations or enclosures pre-built without cooling in mind. The Datawind Filterfan has been designed specifically for IT racks with rails that get in the way of a traditional filterfan, and removes the need to sacrifice valuable rack space to achieve needed cooling.

Some enclosures, particularly in IT environments, are built without room for cooling technology to protrude into them. As the IT cabinets move closer to the machines and onto the factory floors, there are unique requirements for electronics cooling. Without standard IT clean room cooling available, this can create issues when trying to use a traditional filter fan, such as Pfannenberg’s industry-leading Filterfan 4.0™. Thanks to its zero-protrusion design, Pfannenberg Datawind Filterfans allow for the same unmatched enclosure cooling in these unique cases where electronics cooling is needed and space restrictions are a significant concern. Datawind Filterfans are certified for Indoor Use (NEMA 12/IP55), providing electrical enclosure with protection against water and dust.

Perfectly designed for IT racks, the Datawind Filterfan’s external mounting system enables more storage racks to fit into the cabinet, all while providing the same mission-critical cooling function. The new filterfan product includes an LED indicator light to warn personnel when the temperature exceeds the desired temperature inside the cabinet, or of a fan malfunction or clogged filter. What’s more, the 30° sloped top design avoids dust collection and improves overall safety.

Designed based on the proven Filterfan 4.0™ line, the new Datawind Filterfans deliver the same benefits in restricted space environments. The product’s fluted filter mat delivers three times longer service life, and it can make use of Pfannenberg’s existing PFA exhaust filters. The filterfan’s 6-foot long IEC power cable is located on center of the fan to allow the door to hinge in both directions, and the 13-foot long cable connecting the filterfan to an adjustable dual thermostat which allows the fan to toggle on or off depending on cooling needs, while also controlling the LED indicator light if the temperature rises above a desired threshold.

The new Datawind Filterfans are available with several different customizable options: color, Black housing (RAL 9004) with a black Filterfan® or White housing (RAL 9003) with a light gray Filterfan®; 115v or 230v power supply; and three unimpeded airflow ratings of 38, 152, or 560 CFM. Fitting into an existing standard filterfan® cutout, the Datawind line can be installed with power tools. The only need is to drill mounting holes and a 2” hole for connections.