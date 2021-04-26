Trucking Companies Receive Added Convenience Through Trimble & TravelCenters of America Integration

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ: TA) and Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) today announced a software integration, which will offer a more convenient and more efficient way for major fleet companies to receive truck maintenance. Fleets tracking their needed repairs and maintenance in Trimble’s TMT Fleet Maintenance software will now be able to leverage an add-on module to connect and schedule their work order at a TA Truck Service center with ease.

The new direct connection enables a more seamless collaboration between fleets and the nearly 250 TA Truck Service Centers, allowing fleets to more easily schedule maintenance, track and record service status, access parts and labor records and create invoices. Managing the connectivity through TMT Fleet Maintenance can also help eliminate duplicate data entry, result in fewer data entry errors and provide a more accurate and complete track record of maintenance over the entire lifecycle of a fleet’s equipment. The module extends Trimble’s ability to manage outsourced repairs by facilitating communication between fleet maintenance personnel and TA service locations with respect to scheduling and approval of repair work.

“We’re committed to enhancing the entire travel center experience at TA and are taking steps to improve efficiencies and convenience in all we do. We’re listening to what our guests want, and this integration is a perfect example,” said Brian Lukavich, divisional vice president, TravelCenters of America. “We’ve provided superior service to major fleets for years in our TA Truck Service centers and we’re proud to make our expert technicians even easier to access through this technological advancement.”

“The new TravelCenters of America module is an extension of our commitment to help fleets harness technology to make more informed decisions about their assets,” said Mike Keus, vice president, Asset Maintenance, Trimble Transportation. “By utilizing this new module, TMT Fleet Maintenance users gain direct connectivity to TravelCenters of America repair locations to help streamline the repair process and maximize utilization of their equipment.”

The new TMT module with TravelCenters of America is available from Trimble as an add-on to TMT Fleet Maintenance. For additional information regarding the TMT Fleet Maintenance, visit: https://transportation.trimble.com/products/tmt-fleet-maintenance