Axele Enhances TMS with Fuel Card Support, New Expense Module, and More ELD Integrations

Dallas, TX—April 22, 2021—Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces significant enhancements to its award-winning TMS solution for truckload carriers. New features include Fuel Card Support, a New Expense Module, Document Upload, New ELD Integrations, and Performance Improvements.

“To make life easier for small and midsized trucking businesses, we have added special features to our TMS to streamline administration and record-keeping,” said Ryan Camacho, Director of Strategy and Business Development, Axele. “We’ve also integrated with more ELDs and improved live dispatch board performance. Our customers ask us for these features, and we deliver them as soon as possible.”

Major enhancements include:

•New Expense Module – Users can now add all company expenses (fuel/non-fuel) and the supporting receipts/documents in Axele. The module now supports IFTA and fuel card data import. Users can now manage expenses in one place, streamlining accounting functions.

•Factoring Integration – Now, Axele integrates with top factoring companies to streamline the payment process, helping drivers and carriers to get paid faster.

•Document Upload – Queue documents for upload, even offline, so drivers don't have to wait for the upload to finish, getting them back on the road quicker.

•New ELD Integrations – Integrations with JJ Keller, Geotab, and TrackEnsure ELDs provide more options to efficiently and effectively connect transportation information with Axele.

•Performance Improvements – Live Dispatch Board performance is three to five times faster, so carriers can find and assign the most profitable loads quicker.

•Updated Terminal Module – Terminals are beneficial for carriers with different branches within a company, different dispatchers that work with a specific set of drivers, or dispatching services that work with entirely different owner-operators. Users can choose a terminal when creating a load; when a driver is assigned to another terminal within Axele, the shipment will stay with the terminal from which it was dispatched.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

http://www.axele.com