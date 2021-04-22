Avetta enhances and speeds legal risk compliance for suppliers through new eSignature service

Orem, Utah---Avetta® (www.avetta.com), the leading provider of supply chain risk management software, announced today it is now offering legal risk compliance with its eSignature service so suppliers have a legal way to digitally and remotely sign documents. Avetta and DocuSign are joining together to provide the service to speed up supplier onboarding, so clients and suppliers can get to work faster and still ensure compliance and reduce financial risk.

“Avetta Connect™ automates supply chain processes for clients and suppliers, so they perform quality work while ensuring their employees and contractors return home safely each night,” said Taylor Allis, Avetta chief product officer. “With Avetta eSignature, clients and suppliers can onboard faster and streamline their legal contracting processes so they can execute their projects faster. For the 100,000 suppliers in the Avetta network, eSignature simplifies their contracting processes to achieve faster legal compliance.”

eSignature provides legal document workflows. Clients and suppliers can easily and securely receive electronic signatures with all Avetta Connect™ forms. Avetta clients can send, review, sign and track any type of document from within the platform.

The dashboard tracks the status of all suppliers completing document signatures. With eSignature, both clients and suppliers receive alerts and notifications regarding documents that need to be signed. The new process reduces the number of documents that have to be printed, signed, scanned and uploaded into Avetta Connect.

BGIS is an Avetta client that provides a full range of consulting, management and delivery services in the real estate industry. The company is very excited about using eSignature.

“We are very pleased to have collaborated with Avetta on this powerful solution. We feel very confident it will bolster our program’s resilience to mitigate risk and ensure our suppliers have signed our terms in an efficient and effective manner,” said John Castelhano, VP strategic sourcing at BGIS.

More than 9,000 law firms use DocuSign, including half of the world's 100 largest law firms. The eSignature service meets and exceeds U.S., E.U. and global security standards, and it is accepted as a legally binding signature worldwide. eSignature enhances security, compliance and privacy concerns while reducing legal risks by adding the ability to track, access, audit and properly retain agreements.

Suppliers in the Avetta network like Rico Elevators welcome the new feature. “eSignature allows us to more easily and quickly manage contracts for our business,” said Brandon Toole, office manager and safety supervisor at Rico Elevators, Inc. “The ease of use coupled with the reduced risk of legal issues is a great benefit.”

Through Avetta’s API (Application Programming Interface), partners can easily integrate services such as DocuSign into the Avetta Connect platform.

“Avetta’s open APIs create simple ways to add new partner services, such as Avetta Financial Risk™ and legal risk compliance through eSignature,” added Allis. “Our product architecture provides an open ecosystem to add all relevant supply chain risk solutions for both clients and suppliers.”

Avetta Connect™

Avetta Connect™ helps companies worldwide with supply chain risk management, enterprise and workplace safety through contractor management and prequalification with a SaaS-based system that is the most configurable in the industry. Avetta Connect™ enables clients to configure goals, create and customize analytic dashboards, identify trends, modify processes, and produce reports that will improve safety and compliance for their supply chain operations as verified by the data analysis. Avetta Connect™ also supports companies’ efforts regarding sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities.

About Avetta

Avetta offers a configurable SaaS-based solution that assists organizations – both large and small – in managing supply chain risk across a variety of disciplines. Avetta is building the world’s most intelligent supply chain risk management network to advance clients’ safety, resilience and sustainability programs. Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across industries, including telecom, construction materials, manufacturing, facilities management, high tech and energy with qualified and vetted suppliers and contractors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 100,000 suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.

PR Contact:

SnappConner PR

Mark Fredrickson, +1 801-806-0161

mark@snappconner.com

Avetta

Scott Nelson, +1 801-850-3363

snelson@avetta.com