Airspace Unveils New Brand, Website; Expands Industries Served, Time-Critical Logistics Services

Airspace, a leading global delivery network for time-critical logistics, introduced bold new branding and launched a contemporary new website today at www.airspace.com. This news comes on the heels of its Series C funding round of $38 million — bringing its total funding to over $70 million — and recent announcement it was awarded a patent for its industry-changing Logistical Management System.



The company’s new logo and brand elements retain the distinctive Airspace green but have been updated to communicate the company’s rocketing growth over the last five years, its mold-breaking logistics technology, and unrelenting focus on continually improving time-critical shipping speeds across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Airspace today has 200 employees, a robust global courier network, and serves over 200 enterprise customers in organ transportation, lab testing, medical devices, high-tech, manufacturing, and aerospace industries, including Labcorp, Frontier Airlines, Quest Diagnostics, and the American Red Cross.



“The new branding shows how Airspace has progressed since our founding in 2016,” said Airspace Co-Founder and CEO Nick Bulcao. “It signifies our growth, success, and position in the industry. Our team is passionate about every account, project, and package, and works hard at finding innovative ways to deliver our service to customers. Our new branding and website tell our story of dedication to service, as well as our intention to continually employ the latest in AI, machine learning, and software development to improve logistics, time-critical, and scheduled shipping services.”



Airspace is on pace to grow by over 100% in 2021. The company has shipped over 200,000 packages to date, many of them organs for transplant, and other critical healthcare shipments, and estimates those deliveries have positively impacted more than 180,000 lives. Airspace also assists with pandemic relief efforts, delivering COVID-19 tests and critical PPE, moving thousands of COVID tests daily, and serving as a primary logistics provider in California for the distribution of vaccines. Airspace opened an office in Amsterdam last June, and plans to open more offices in Europe and Asia in the next few years.



Airspace leverages its patented technology — an industry-first automated solution that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence — to create optimal shipping routes within just seconds, as opposed to the industry standard of about 30 minutes, for a superior time advantage for urgent shipments. This, combined with a world-class team, provides unrivaled certainty, speed, and shipment transparency.



“The rebrand communicates how Airspace is positioned within the market. From its startup days — when Nick and Ryan invented a novel approach to logistics and bootstrapped Airspace — to its global expansion, Airspace has become a leading logistics company by continually pushing the limits, utilizing cutting-edge technologies, and employing never-before-seen service strategies,” said Airspace VP of Marketing Kelsey Voss. “The new website provides our customers with valuable resources, timely updates, and communicates how Airspace incorporates its core values in everything it does.”

The new Airspace website features a clean, modern design and includes record-breaking stats, a new branded company video, relevant industry news and research, and an interactive map of Airspace’s network reach.



“Our new branding aligns with our goals and commitment as a company,” said Bulcao. “We will continue to deliver the speed, transparency, and trust that our customers count on when doing business with Airspace, while continually providing technologically advanced logistics services that help our customers reach their business goals faster.”



About Airspace

Airspace, founded in 2016, has grown to be a leading global delivery network for time-critical logistics. Airspace makes shipping faster, safer, and more transparent than ever through people, service, and technology. Our vision is to create the most trusted delivery network the world has ever seen, operating 24/7/365. To learn more, visit www.airspace.com.