ProMatDX 2021: To automate or not to automate?

Accelerating e-commerce activity, labor challenges, and the need to deliver an omnichannel business experience are all driving the trend toward warehouse and distribution center (DC) automation, but is it the right path for every organization?

Jim Barnes, CEO of supply chain technology and consulting firm enVista offered a high-level view of the evolution of automation technology for fulfillment operations on day two of ProMatDX, an industry conference being held online this week. Barnes described the wide range of automation technologies in use today—including everything from automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) to robotic palletizing to autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs)—and how they can help speed operations to keep up with fast-changing business requirements. But he cautioned that automation isn’t always the right answer, and offered four key takeaways for figuring out if it’s right for you:

Run the math. Automation is not for everyone, but if designed correctly, with the right flexibility, then it is a game-changer.

Pick the right partner who understands how to integrate all aspects of the four walls … It starts with data, end-to-end process design, enabling technology, and the right talent (experience).

It requires a different level of associate. Workers must move from pushing boxes to asking ‘why am I pushing boxes and how does this system work?’

Post go-live support and maintenance are key to a successful automation project.

ProMatDX 2021 takes place April 12-16 online.