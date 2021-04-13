ProMatDX 2021: The big move toward small-scale fulfillment

Even before pandemic-related shutdowns of stores and restaurants pushed consumers in droves to e-commerce options, the concept of microfulfillment centers (MFCs) had been attracting interest among retailers.
During a presentation at ProMatDX 2021—the industry association MHI’s online tradeshow—Mario D’Cruz, senior director of strategic planning for Honeywell Intelligrated, highlighted six industry trends that were driving adoption of MFCs.
According to D’Cruz, microfulfillment centers typically are located either in the back of a store or in a nearby small standalone facility. They are designed to fulfill high-velocity stock keeping units (SKUs) in urban areas.
D’Cruz highlighted six factors that microfulfillment addresses:
This presentation will be available on-demand to registered ProMatDX attendees starting April 19. To register, click here.
Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing