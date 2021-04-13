ProMatDX 2021: Five steps to retrofit success

Retrofitting an existing distribution center can be tricky business. That’s because most companies want that DC to remain operational while also making major changes to it to prepare for the future.
In fact, Michael Roe, senior account executive at material handling system integrator DMW&H compares the retrofitting process to open heart surgery. “We have to keep the patient alive while doing it,” he explained during an educational session at the ProMat DX2021 digital trade show.
To make this complex operation more likely to succeed, Roe outlined five critical steps that companies should undertake during any retrofit.
