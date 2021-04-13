Avalue Launches CAXA0, a Medical Grade Semi Rugged Tablet PC

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 13, 2021 - Avalue Technology (TAIEX: 3479-TW), a global industrial PC solution provider and an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, is pleased to announce the latest semi-rugged tablet PC, CAXA0, manufactured using reinforced frames, watertight seals, and hardened glass. The CAXA0 tablet has extensive applications across industries such as retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics. EN60601-1-2 (4th Edition) certification makes it particularly suitable for medical use. Meanwhile, the other certifications are available in the USA, Canada, Europe, Japan, Taiwan, and China. With the increasing need for advanced mobility and digital operations in IoT networks, accessing information in real-time is crucial for every smart device. The powerful CAXA0 workstation is equipped with enhanced touch capabilities, a charging cradle, and medical certification to improve its durability and reliability.

Compact Full-featured Tablet PC

Built around a capable Intel Celeron N3350 CPU and a bright, clear 10.1-inch color TFT LCD, the CAXA0 offers an impressive range of features, making it suitable for almost any application. Broadening its reach even further, this dual-OS tablet is compatible with both Windows 10 and Android 8.1 operating systems. The onboard 4GB memory and fast 64GB M.2 SSD provide ample storage capacity and performance. For connectivity and data input there are two USB 3.0 sockets, HDMI, integrated Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, an NFC Reader, and an optional smart card reader. There’s also an optional 1D/2D barcode scanner, which is perfect for applications such as scanning a patient's ID wristband or for warehouse inventory management. Sensors include a microphone, G-sensor (accelerometer), gyro sensor, light sensor, 2MP Front camera and 8M Rear Camera with auto focus.

Semi-Rugged PC Built for Harsh Environments

Despite being light and easy to hold, the CAXA0 is remarkably durable, boasting MIL-STD-810G and IP65 certifications that mean it is highly-resistant to water, completely dust-tight, shock-proof, and even tested for resistance to falls from a height of 4 feet onto hard surfaces. The 10-point multi-touch screen is protected by Corning®-Gorilla®-Glass, to provide high resistance to scratches and sharp object impact, as well as providing superior surface quality.

High Mobility – Great for Medical Applications

The CAXA0 weighs just 1kg, including the six-hour battery, and is only 19.95mm thin, making it easy and comfortable to use for long periods. A hand strap (included) can be attached at the back of the tablet and a longer carry strap is available now. Optional accessories include a 4-bay charging station, with detachable shoulder strap – ideal for keeping multiple CAXA0 batteries topped up anywhere in dynamic situations such as medical applications, without the hassle of connecting messy charging cables. Other options include a wall mount kit, and a desktop cradle with RJ45 LAN. Find out more about the Avalue CAXA0 Semi-Rugged Tablet PC at: https://www.avalue.com.tw/products/Tablet/Semi-Rugged-Tablet/Semi-Rugged-Tablet/CAXA0_2858 or contact sales@avalue.com.tw to talk to the sales team.

About Avalue Technology

Avalue Technology (TAIEX: 3479-TW) is a professional industrial computer manufacturing company, who is dedicated to developing the x86 and RISC architecture products, including embedded computers, single board computers (SBC), Systems-on-Modules/ ETX (SoM/ ETX), industrial motherboards, all-purpose panel PCs, barebone products, mobile solutions, Industry 4.0 solutions, retail solutions and various IOT-ready products. Having expanded, Avalue offers its expertise on PCB/ Assembly/ BIOS version control and all types of after-sales services. An ISO 9001:2008, ISO 13485:2003, ISO 14001:2004 and ISO 45001:2018 certified company; Avalue offers assurance to customers in every aspect of business. With headquarters located in Taiwan, Avalue has global subsidiaries, including offices in Shanghai, New Jersey, California and Tokyo. In addition, Avalue Technology operates an extensive distribution network to accommodate and serve customers all around the world. For more information, please visit: www.avalue.com.tw