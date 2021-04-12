ProMatDX 2021: Think before you automate

Forklift company Raymond Corp. advises tradeshow attendees to take steps to optimize their operations and take advantage of available data before jumping into automation.

April 12, 2021
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Increases in e-commerce demand, stock-keeping unit (SKU) count, and labor shortages (as well as decreasing technology costs) are all pressuring companies to increase automation in their distribution centers (DCs). But before they embrace sophisticated automation, companies should make sure they have a sound operational foundation in place, advised executives from the forklift company The Raymond Corp. during an educational session on the first day of MHI’s ProMatDX 2021 digital trade show.

Raymond offers several highly automated and robotic solutions, such as automate guided vehicles (AGVs) and a semi-automated pallet shuttle system. But before companies should consider implementing any of these solutions, they should first optimize their processes by implementing Lean thinking. Second, they should utilize technology to gather more data about their operations, set metrics and key performance indicators, and provide feedback to employees about their work performance. These types of technologies include telematics, labor management systems, and virtual reality simulators.

“Associates may be intimidated by these systems at first,” said Keith Ingels, Raymond Lean Management Manager of Solutions and Support Centers, “But as they get used to them, it helps them build confidence and identify best practices.”

Once companies have taken these steps to optimize their operations, they are then ready for higher levels of automation. This level of automation may include systems and sensors that help lift trucks move automatically to pick locations or detect objects in their way. It may also include AGVs and shuttle systems.

This presentation will be available on demand to registered attendees on April 19, 2021. Registration is still available for free here.

(The Raymond Corp., www.raymondcorp.com)

Material Handling

Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

ProMatDX 2021: New safety standard helps robots work alongside people

ProMatDX 2021: WMS buyers should ask frequent questions to avoid “buyer’s remorse”

ProMatDX 2021: Integrators turn to modular technologies to build agile systems

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing