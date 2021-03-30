Logistics firm expands U.S.-Mexico service

Danbury, Conn.-based Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corp. said it will open a facility in Laredo, Texas, to serve cross-border cargo demand between the United States and Mexico.

Laredo is one of the main truck crossing points between the two countries. Odyssey’s leaders said the operation will serve an expected increase in cargo movements across the border due to growing manufacturing activity in Mexico as a result of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), passed in 2020. Odyssey’s Laredo site will serve as a bonded container freight station, a hub for customs transactions, and a warehouse to hold goods that haven’t cleared customs on the U.S. side of the border.

“The expansion into Laredo powers up our logistics services to run door-to-door supply chain from Mexico into the U.S. with seamless control and transfer,” Bob Shellman, Odyssey’s president and CEO, said in a statement Monday. “Shippers of goods crossing the Southern border will now see our presence and can use our logistics services to grow their imported goods businesses.”

The location builds on Odyssey’s presence in the region, adding to its El Paso, Texas, operation, which has a smaller volume of imports than Laredo, company leaders said.