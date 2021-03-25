Navis Deploys New Rail Workforce Management Module to Optimize and Manage Rail Crews; Reducing Rail

Oakland, CA – March 25, 2021 – Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of software for freight rail planning, scheduling and analytics, has announced the development of a new module for the optimization and management of crew scheduling, master rosters and working rosters.

The system, a part of the cloud-based Navis Rail Planning Suite, also provides the tools to manage short-term changes to timetables and staff availability; electronically capture and record staff attendance; and extract reports for payroll and analytics.

According to Tom Forbes, Head of Navis Rail, freight railway crew management is one of the largest variable costs for a railway and general-purpose personnel scheduling and rostering systems do not meet the challenges of workforce management for a freight railway. “Rail undertakings need rail-specific process management to build safe and efficient crew rosters that simultaneously consider personnel, route, traction, workflow, rules, regulations, labor agreements and other constraints,” said Forbes.

Navis Rail’s Workforce Management, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) system, is integrated with the company’s suite of service design tools for train and rollingstock planning. The complete application supports railways’ workforce management end-to-end, from master roster development through to capture of time and attendance. Its mobile portal allows workers to view their rosters, see roster changes, respond to call-in shift offers and record their attendances electronically.

To register for the Navis Rail webinar “The Importance of Workforce Management Tools in Freight Rail Operations,” on April 14 at 3:00 PM CEST / April 15 at 11:00 AM AEST, click here.

For more information on Navis Rail, visit https://www.navis.com/en/products/rail-solutions/

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company’s sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

###