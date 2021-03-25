enVista Announces Strategic Enhancements and New Functionality on its Transportation BI Platform

enVista, a global software, managed services and consulting solutions firm, optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce, today announces strategic enhancements and added functionality to its global transportation business intelligence (BI) platform. enVista’s myShipINFO® BI product is pre-loaded with comprehensive transportation visibility and optimization tools to better manage global transportation operations and spend.

In response to enVista’s transportation advisory board (TAB) feedback, enVista’s global BI and transportation analytics solution now includes: Network Optimization dashboards that unveil optimization opportunities often coupled with estimated cost savings; upgraded Transportation Overview Dashboards that provide high-level summaries of transportation spend, including unique transportation data such as business days in transit; and a new Financial Overview dashboard that facilitates the tracking of invoice and payment processes, freight audit results and accruals.

enVista’s Vice President of Product Management, Darryl Barr, said, “Following the largest peak holiday season in history for parcel shipping volumes alongside significant changes to carrier rules and costs, organizations must operate with a focus on the future-state along with an understanding of historical insights, in order to ensure their transportation spend and operations are optimized.”

Barr continued, “enVista’s sophisticated Business Intelligence platform includes a comprehensive assortment of dashboards guiding transportation leaders with actionable insights from their global transportation data. enVista’s platform evaluates trends and surfaces deep transportation data and insights allowing for immediate improvements.”

Many of the world’s leading brands rely on enVista’s deep domain expertise and software services to power their transportation management, including Peet’s Coffee, Williams-Sonoma, Delta Airlines, Urban Outfitters, and ShopHQ.

enVista’s business intelligence services provide comprehensive visibility into the transportation network, role-level optimization, network optimization, automation of transportation finance reporting, automation of carrier score carding and carbon emissions and sustainability reporting.

About enVista:

enVista is a global software, consulting and managed services provider, optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce for the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors, 3PLs/LSPs, and omnichannel retailers. enVista uniquely optimizes and transforms physical and digital commerce – optimizing supply chain efficiencies to drive cost savings, and unifying commerce to drive customer engagement and revenue. These comprehensive capabilities, combined with enVista’s market-leading Unified Commerce Platform, Enspire Commerce and the firm’s ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, transportation, IT, enterprise business solutions and omnichannel commerce, allows mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Consulting and solutions delivery are in our DNA. Let’s have a conversation.™ www.envistacorp.com

