Down the highway: Trucker Path releases list of nation’s best truck stops

As truck traffic ramps up and travel season gets underway, mobile app vendor Trucker Path is doing its bit to make drivers’ lives a little easier. To help them find places to hang out while taking a mandated break or waiting for a load, the company recently released its annual list of the nation’s best truck stops. The list, which is based on users’ ratings and reviews, includes the top five independent truck stops, the top five chain truck stops, and the top five truck stops in each state.

So who were the winners of this year’s Trucker’s Choice Awards? In the independent truck stop category, the top vote getters were: Noble’s Restaurant and Truck Stop, Corinth, Kentucky; Big Apple Travel Center, Joplin, Missouri; Russell’s Truck & Travel Center, Glenrio, New Mexico; Tennessean Truck Stop, Cornersville, Tennessee; and Gee Cee’s Truck Stop, Toledo, Washington.

As for chain rest stops, the users’ top choices were: Mach 1 #12, Frankfort, Illinois; Love’s Travel Stop #763, Hampshire, Illinois; Sapp Bros Travel Center, Harrisonville, Missouri; Flying J Travel Center #1171, Mesquite, Nevada; and Mr. Gas Travel Center, Jerome, Idaho.

“We have more than 6,000 chain and independent truck stops listed in the Trucker Path app, and we’re constantly adding new locations,” Steven Lopez, vice president of business development at Phoenix-based Trucker Path, said in a release. “What users tell us is that truck stop reviews and ratings in the app by their fellow drivers help them find locations that offer some of the best facilities for parking; restaurant options and food quality; amenities like showers, repair services, laundry facilities, and Wi-Fi; and customer service.”

You can find the full list of winners here.