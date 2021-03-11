Coastal Cargo Company Signs a Subscription Agreement with Octopi by Navis

Oakland, CA — March 11, 2021— Octopi, part of Navis and Cargotec Corporation, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced today that Coastal Cargo Company has signed a subscription agreement for Octopi by Navis for its terminal in New Orleans. Coastal Cargo Company selected Octopi to better handle its general cargo operations with a flexible, cloud-based solution.

With an annual throughput of one million metric tons, Coastal Cargo operates with stevedoring and port terminal operations capabilities to handle a mix of cargo at its facility. The terminal has ample berth and warehousing space on-site and also provides easy access to rail and the interstate highway system, which gives it a competitive edge over other terminals in the region. As Coastal Cargo had plans to upgrade to a more modern TOS to support their changing business needs, Octopi was the natural choice because it’s easy to implement without additional IT costs and provides training options for its terminal operators with both virtual and in-person experiences.

“The ocean shipping market is constantly evolving, and to remain competitive in the industry and provide the best customer service, we selected Octopi by Navis to support our operations here in New Orleans,” Mark G. Galjour, Chief Financial Officer at Coastal Cargo Company. “Octopi by Navis will be leveraged to increase our staff’s productivity as we strive to continue to provide outstanding customer service and improve operations.”

“At Navis, we are still seeing an increasing need for cloud-based solutions to help terminals provide visibility, fill operational needs and create a seamless customer experience at terminals across the globe,” said Martin Bardi, Vice President of Global Sales, Octopi by Navis. “We are thrilled that Coastal Cargo Company has signed a subscription agreement with Octopi and hope to be a key partner to them to drive success at their terminal.”

For more information visit www.navis.com and www.octopi.co.

About Octopi

Octopi is the leading developer of cloud based software solutions for port terminal operators. The Octopi Terminal Operating System (TOS) helps seaport terminal operators manage their operations, track their cargo, and communicate electronically and in real-time with their commercial partners. The Octopi TOS provides small terminal operators the agility and adaptability required to modernize and efficiently run their operational ecosystem. www.octopi.co

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company’s sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com