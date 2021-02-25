Fortna Develops Calculator to Estimate Labor Savings with Goods-to-Person Technology

ATLANTA, GA (February 25, 2021) - Fortna®, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, today announced the Fortna Goods-to-Person eCommerce Assessment calculator for companies looking to improve eCommerce picking productivity. The online assessment tool enables a user to enter a handful of key data points relative to eCommerce operations and calculates the potential labor savings based on the primary consideration in selecting goods-to-person solutions (labor, space or cycle time reductions). The calculation takes into account the design trade-offs between different goods-to-person solutions based on the primary reason for choosing this type of solution. A 10-year cumulative savings figure is displayed alongside a year-by-year total to show how savings add up over time.

Russ Meller, PhD, Fortna Vice President, Solution Design and Research & Development stated, “At a time when increased eCommerce demand is driving the need for more labor and labor costs to rise as availability diminishes, potential cost savings is a great starting point for conversations about leveraging automation for increased labor productivity, space utilization and cycle time improvements.”

To take advantage of the Goods-to-Person eCommerce Assessment to estimate potential labor savings as part of a broader business case to support automation investments, visit www.fortna.com/calculator.

About Fortna

Fortna partners with the world’s leading brands to transform their distribution operations to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives. Known world-wide as The Distribution Experts™, we design and deliver intelligent solutions, powered by FortnaWES™ software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our clients with comprehensive services including network strategy, distribution center operations, material handling automation, supply chain systems, warehouse software design and implementation, and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services and support.

Media Contact: Cheryl Falk, SVP Global Marketing Communications & Business Development

cherylfalk@fortna.com