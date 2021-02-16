Logistics Plus Adds New MyFreightTrends Analytics Suite to eShipPlus

ERIE, PA (February 16, 2021) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that a new business intelligence tool called MyFreightTrends™ has been embedded inside its cloud-based eShipPlus™ transportation management system (TMS). The new tool is now universally available to all eShipPlus users. The off-the-shelf report provides customers with detailed dashboards and analytics regarding their North American freight shipping, including:

• A Summary report with total LTL and FTL spend by mode and by carrier;

• A detailed Lane Analysis report with network velocity metrics;

• A Lane Performance report with average shipment cost trends by location;

• A Shipment Details report that can be exported to Excel;

• A freight Charges Summary report with historical trending; and

• A Weather Alerts map detailing weather events that may impact domestic supply chains.

All the dashboard reports are highly interactive, meaning users can click on graphs and images to instantly filter views based on modes, carriers, lanes, and timeframe.

“Logistics Plus has been on the cutting-edge of business intelligence reporting the past few years, with highly customized reports for both our internal users and our larger 3PL and 4PL clients,” said Scott Frederick, vice president of marketing & LTL carrier relations for Logistics Plus. “With MyFreightTrends, we now have a very detailed and insightful off-the-shelf package we can make available to all of our customers, no matter how small or large.” Frederick added, “Of course, we can still provide additional report customizations for clients that need them as part of our overall business intelligence solution.”

Current users can log in to eShipPlus and view the MyFreightTrends dashboards under the reporting menu. Not a current eShipPlus user? Visit logisticsplus.com/geteshipplus to request more information.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, Warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded 25 years ago in Erie, PA, by local entrepreneur Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the “plus” in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

