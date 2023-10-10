Logistics Plus Opens New U.S. Project Logistics Office in Kansas City

ERIE, PA (October 10, 2023) – Logistics Plus, Inc., a global leader in transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of a new U.S. office in Kansas City, Kansas. The “LP Kansas City” office, located at 113 Delaware St., Suite A, in Leavenworth, Kansas, is managed by Rodger Evans, Director of Projects for the Midwest Region.

Rodger has had a 30-year career in the logistics industry, with 16 years managing project cargo. Upon opening, Rodger has assembled a small team of industry veterans with a variety of project cargo and project logistics expertise.

“We are excited to roll up our sleeves and start supporting the supply chain management needs of Logistics Plus customers from our Midwest location,” said Evans. “I am very proud to be a part of this cool, growing global company.”

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. LP was founded in 1996 and today has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,000 employees located in 45+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.