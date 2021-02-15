PULSE WELCOMES FIELD SERVICE TECHNICIAN

John joins the PULSE Integration family with a robust history in Installation and Maintenance. He is highly proficient in mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical components. John has held numerous strategic positions to include: Senior Maintenance Technician for Bostic, Mechanical Technician and Senior Operator for Milliken/Magnolia Plant. John holds numerous certifications in Mechatronics from Greenville Technical College.

John’s extensive experience in installation will greatly aid PULSE Integration in their customer renovation and implementation projects and ensure each client receives personalized service to their solution. PULSE Integration proudly welcomes John as an integration asset to the team.

About PULSE Integration

PULSE Integration combines design expertise, seamless integration, and management transparency to our approach in small-and large-scale supply chain solutions for manufacturing, 3PL, and retail marketplaces.