PULSE WELCOMES SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER

Daniel joins the PULSE Integration team with over 20 years’ experience in supply chain management, automation, and material handling. Daniel has held numerous leadership positions to include: Senior Director of Sales for Swisslog Logistics, Senior Sales Engineer for Intelligrated-Honeywell, and Global Director of Distribution (US and Europe) for ShoeDazzle. Daniel recently held the position of Director of International Sales for Fabric Robotics. Daniel holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Texas.

When Daniel is not hard at work, he enjoys camping and hiking with his wife and two daughters through portions of California. Daniel’s extensive experience in sales and account management will greatly aid PULSE Integration in their customer renovation and implementation projects and ensure each client receives personalized service to their solution. PULSE Integration proudly welcomes Daniel as an asset to the team.

About PULSE Integration

PULSE is a full system integrator working diligently to provide a customized solution for every client. Combining design expertise, seamless integration with intentional transparency to provide clients with scalable engineered solutions. Cultivating over 45 years of material handling experience, to specifically help companies leverage the right mix of technology (digital and physical) in their facilities. The team ingrains Industry 4.0 Thinking into the design philosophy at every level to deliver truly agnostic solutions that adapt to continuous evolving customer requirements.