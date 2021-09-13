KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JACOB EINBERGER, SENIOR PROGRAM MANAGER - PROTEIN

Kuecker Pulse Integration (KPI) is proud to announce and welcome Jacob Einberger as the company’s Senior Program Manager - Protein.

Jake joins the KPI family with 20+ years in supply chain industry and business analytics. He has over 15 years’ experience in leadership, leading global teams to ensure successful completion of company projects, product launches, and developing effective work plans to achieve business goals. He most recently held the position of Senior Director of Fresh Supply Planning for Smithfield Foods where he led a team of 12 Production Planners across 10 facilities for the world’s largest pork company.

Jake holds a Bachelor of Science in Meat and Animal Science from the University of Wisconsin -Madison.

Jake’s experience in the protein supply chain industry will greatly aid KPI in their current and future endeavors. KPI proudly welcomes Jake to the team.