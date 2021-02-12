CMA CGM Group launches air cargo division

French shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM Group is launching a specialized air freight division to meet growing customer demand for more services, the company said today.

The company is launching CMA CGM Air Cargo with the purchase of four 60-tonne-payload Airbus A330-200F freighter aircraft that came into service between 2014 and 2016. With a range of 4,000 nautical miles, the planes will connect Europe with the rest of the world, the company said.

The aircraft will be operated via partnerships with European commercial airlines; CMA CGM did not specify Friday which airlines it will work with.

“In response to the growing demand from our customers for agile logistics solutions, we are creating a new division within the CMA CGM Group dedicated to air transport: CMA CGM Air Cargo,” Rodolphe Saadé, company chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “This is a major milestone in the development of our logistics services.”