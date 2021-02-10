Cleo Integration Cloud Helps 500+ Logistics Companies Solve Revenue Challenges

It’s no secret that unprecedented consumer demand combined with tightening freight capacity and rising shipping rates are driving rapid change and growth in today’s logistics and transportation industry. What you might not know though, is that to manage such change, more and more companies in this industry are turning to modern cloud integration technology to stay one step ahead of their competition.

Cleo serves over 500 logistics and transportation businesses including truckload, LTL, multimodal, freight brokerage and 3PL providers with its Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) for Logistics & Transportation solution.

Industry-leading companies rely on Cleo not just for its single-platform solution, but also for its proven ability to automate core processes associated with fulfillment (such as eliminating manual interventions in their Load-Tender-to-Invoice process), optimize capacity utilization, and enable greater operational agility through real-time data and insights. The CIC platform also provides end-to-end business process visibility with control over integration to manage ecosystems, strengthen valuable relationships, and accelerate business outcomes.

Over the past twelve months, Cleo’s CIC for Logistics & Transportation solution has gained significant adoption – processing record-breaking transaction volumes representing 175% year-over-year growth.

“At Semicab, we are disrupting the long-haul trucking industry with our collaborative transportation platform,” said Ajesh Kapoor, president and CEO of SemiCab. “Integration among partners for transactions and processes is an essential part of the platform. Our platform provides pre-built integration with key partners such as TMS providers like Blue Yonder and Oracle, several ELD providers and others, but we have always desired to extend the platform’s unique capabilities to include organizations and partners that already work with integration platforms like Cleo. Cleo Integration Cloud provides a powerful platform to support real-time and batch transactions, enabling us to extend our platform’s benefits to include new partners and customers, leveraging their existing integration environments, and deliver on our promise of eliminating empty miles, increasing capacity, and reducing risk.”

The CIC for Logistics & Transportation offering is specifically designed with purpose-built capabilities to address many pressing integration problems affecting logistics companies today. According to a recent survey, 97% are trying to resolve a wide spectrum of supply chain challenges including top issues such as overcoming reliance on manual processes (34%), and difficulty integrating back-office applications such as ERP, TMS or WMS systems (27%).

Logistics and transportation companies using CIC are experiencing the following benefits:

Faster customer onboarding

 Onboard new trading partners in days instead of weeks

 Meet any customer request or requirement by enabling any-to-any integrations and retaining flexible protocol connectivity

Increase transparency, real-time operational visibility

 Monitor and track B2B operations

 Receive automated alerts with event and non-event-based notifications

Automate load tender and advance ship notification (ASN) processes with backend applications

 Connect any integration to any transportation management system (TMS), warehouse management system (WMS), ERP, and other back-end applications

 Create automated API integrations and seamlessly route EDI transactions to any on-premise or cloud system

Improve customer support & services

 Provide users hands-on control to quickly troubleshoot and resolve integration process failures by identifying failures in real-time

 Give your customers access to real-time information into the business processes that connect your logistics business with their shipping requests

Optimize resource and team productivity

 Choose between self-service execution or offloading of complex integration tasks to Cleo’s Managed Services team

 Focus personnel on other in-house priorities and projects that drive superior customer experiences

“As logistics and transportation providers look to open up eCommerce opportunities, meet more rigid shipper and customer mandates, and stay competitive in the post-COVID era, Cleo helps them minimize complexity, drive revenue, and accelerate business growth,” said Mahesh Rajasekharan, president and CEO of Cleo. “We do this by enabling both API and EDI integration from the same platform, with real-time end-to-end business process visibility, and the industry’s only true blend of self-service and managed services deployment option.”