PICKING SUPERSTARS CONTEST

LOS ANGELES, February 1, 2021 — SDI, a leading provider of materials handling systems and technology solutions to the retail, wholesale, fulfillment, and E-commerce industries, is launching a contest, in the U.S., that will award one prize of $5,000 to the best Distribution/Fulfillment Center Superstar and ten $500 Gift cards to the 10 runner-ups! The chance to nominate ‘Superstars’ will start on Monday, February 1st, 2021 and it will end on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

In light of a difficult year for all, SDI sees this as an occasion to lend a hand so that Distribution/Fulfillment Centers can show some appreciation for their Superstar employees.

“Not everyone has the opportunity to thank their employees the way they would like,” Krish Nathan, CEO, said. “With DCs being some of the hardest hit last year, many ‘Superstars’ rose up, people who have gone above and beyond to help their colleagues and organizations stay afloat.”

“We thought, how can we help those organizations, and their DC managers, show their appreciation for their best employees?” Nathan added. “With an excuse for them to write about how much these players mean to the organization, and through these nominations, give them a chance to win a prize.”

If you’d like to nominate anyone in your Distribution/Fulfillment Center (picker, packer, shipper, maintenance, etc.) fill out a Nomination Form at: www.sdi.systems/picking-superstars and tell us, in 300 to 500 words, why this person is a ‘Superstar’. How do they make the DC/FC a better place? How do they go above and beyond? How do others know they care?

A nominating committee selected by SDI, will review all submissions, and pick the winners.

If you need any more information, please e-mail: superstars@SDI.SYSTEMS

ABOUT SDI

SDI has been offering turnkey materials handling systems and solutions to brands all over the world since 1977. They are specialists in apparel sortation and unit handling, consulting, engineering and design, systems and software integration. SDI integrates various cutting-edge technologies such as Joey Pouch Sorter and Enzo AGV and is the manufacturer of SORTRAK G4 -- a Bomb Bay-style unit sorter for apparel.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, SDI is a multinational organization with operations around the world, servicing both international and domestic clients, SDI currently has more than 400 Distribution Center systems installed worldwide. Learn more at www.SDI.SYSTEMS