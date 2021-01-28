cargo-partner Provides Faster Options for Seafreight Imports from Asia with “Adria Express”

Vienna, January 28, 2021 - The rapid increase in demand for imports from Asia in recent months has led to a massive shortage of empty containers in Asian ports, so that importing companies are faced with long waiting times and poor delivery reliability. To offer its customers a faster alternative to seafreight imports via Europe’s northern ports and guarantee high equipment availability, cargo-partner has introduced its “Adria Express” service.

FCL: On average 5-8 days shorter transit times than via northern ports

Transport via the Adriatic ports is a significant time saver, particularly for deliveries to Central and Eastern Europe and southern Germany. Transit times from Asian ports to Koper, Rijeka and Trieste are on average 5-8 days shorter than to North Sea ports such as Hamburg or Bremerhaven. In FCL, cargo-partner offers regular departures from all China main ports via these three seaports and guarantees high equipment availability with its PRIORITY service.

Stefan Krauter, CEO of cargo-partner, on the strategic expansion of seafreight services: “Despite the global COVID-19 situation and lower transport volumes, we continue to invest deliberately in the expansion of our seafreight service portfolio, both in FCL and in LCL. In addition to faster transit times to CEE, Koper also offers the advantage of fast and flexible processing. With our iLogistics Center in Ljubljana, we provide an ideal hub for further distribution throughout Central and Eastern Europe. Our automotive customers, for instance, benefit from the favorable connection to automotive clusters in southern Germany, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.”

LCL: Weekly departures from China, India, South Korea and Vietnam

cargo-partner also operates regular LCL connections from Asia via the Adriatic ports of Rijeka and Koper. In addition to the weekly departures from China main ports to Rijeka, cargo-partner expanded its LCL portfolio last year to include weekly services from Xiamen, Tianjin, Qingdao, Delhi, Mundra, Busan and Ho Chi Minh City to Koper. From Rijeka, the logistics service provider mainly serves Serbia, Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, while the Koper / Ljubljana hub is used primarily for consolidation services to Austria, Hungary, southern Germany, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia.

“For LCL transports too, we can guarantee preferred container allotment, fixed vessel allocation and high service stability. Thanks to direct consolidation, the risks during loading are minimized. With our network of own offices and warehouses both in Asia and in Europe, we can offer flexible end-to-end solutions from a single source,” explains Stefan Krauter.

The service includes pre- and on-carriage by road as well as customs clearance and comprehensive logistics services via the cargo-partner warehouse network in Central and Eastern Europe. For FCL transports, cargo-partner also provides detailed tracking information in real time using “Intelligent Container Tracking” via the supply chain management platform SPOT.

About cargo-partner

cargo-partner is a privately owned full-range info-logistics provider offering a comprehensive portfolio of air, sea, land transport and warehousing solutions. With over a third of a century’s expertise in information technology and supply chain optimization, the company designs tailor-made services for a wide range of industries to create competitive benefits for its customers all around the world. Founded in 1983, cargo-partner generated a turnover of 821 million euro in 2019 and currently employs 3,150 people worldwide.